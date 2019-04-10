Amazon Studios, Berlanti Productions Win Casey McQuiston Novel ‘Red White & Royal Blue’

EXCLUSIVE: In spirited bidding, Amazon Studios won an auction for the Casey McQuiston novel Red White & Royal Blue, an unexpected power couple romance. Ted Malawer is set to adapt. Berlanti Productions will produce. Amazon prevailed over bidders that includes Village Roadshow, Paramount, Warner Bros., and Lionsgate.

Related Story WBTV's 'You' Creators On Bonding With a Serial Killer -- The Contenders Emmys

Book is a big-hearted romantic comedy in which First Son Alex falls in love with Prince Henry of Wales after an incident of international proportions forces them to pretend to be best friends. First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz is the closest thing to a prince this side of the Atlantic. With his intrepid sister and the Veep’s genius granddaughter, they’re the White House Trio, a beautiful millennial marketing strategy for his mother, President Ellen Claremont. International socialite duties do have downsides—namely, when photos of a confrontation with his longtime nemesis Prince Henry at a royal wedding leak to the tabloids and threaten American/British relations. The plan for damage control: staging a fake friendship between the First Son and the Prince. Alex is busy enough handling his mother’s bloodthirsty opponents and his own political ambitions without an uptight royal slowing him down. But beneath Henry’s Prince Charming veneer, there’s a soft-hearted eccentric with a dry sense of humor and more than one ghost haunting him. As President Claremont kicks off her reelection bid, Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret relationship with Henry that could derail the campaign and upend two nations.

The book will be published next month by Macmillan. Mike McGrath will oversee for Berlanti.

Malawer, who recently graduated from the Juilliard Playwriting program, is repped by WME and Mosaic; McQuiston is repped by UTA, KT Literary and Wayne Alexander.