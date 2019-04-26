Rachel Brosnahan, Jordan Horowitz Set ‘I’m Your Woman’ Film With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Brosnahan, the award-winning star of Amazon’s hit series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is reteaming with the studio on I’m Your Woman, a feature that she will star in and produce with Oscar-nominated La La Land and The Kids Are All Right producer Jordan Horowitz.

Horowitz wrote the script with his wife Julia Hart, who will direct the piece. Together, they founded the production company Original Headquarters.

The story revolves around the story of a woman named Jean (Brosnahan) who must go on the run with her child due to her husband’s crimes. Their lives become intertwined with a man and a woman, forming an unlikely partnership that teaches them more than just how to survive. Production is slated to begin this fall.

Brosnahan has received much praise for her performance as housewife-turned comedian Midge Maisel, which has earned her an Emmy and back-to-back Golden Globes awards. She also received an Emmy nom for her role in Netflix’s inaugural series House of Cards. Her big screen credits include Patriots’ Day, Burn Country, The Finest Hours, and most recently wrapped production on Ironbark alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. She’s repped by CAA, Brillstein Partners, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.

Jordan and Hart recently completed production on Stargirl for Disney+ and their film Fast Color, starring Gugu-Mbatha Raw, Lorraine Toussaint, and David Strathairn, is currently playing in theaters. The couple also teamed on Miss Stevens a 2016 drama that starred Lily Rabe, Timothee Chalamet, Lili Reinhart and Rob Huebel. Both are repped by CAA and Lichter Grossman et al.