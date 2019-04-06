Actor and comedian David Alan Grier let out a little secret on Saturday. The Native Son star and In Living Color alum is set to guest star on Season 4 of Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar.

He took to Twitter and posted an image of a Queen Sugar script with the caption “Shhhhhhhhhhh!!!!” Deadline has confirmed that he will be a guest star but details about his role are being kept under wraps. The drama series is currently in production in New Orleans and is set to return to OWN on June 12.

Grier will join recently announced recurring guest stars Erica Tazel and Kendall Clark. Walter Perez was upped as a series regular. The new season also continues the series’ use of an all-female directing team, a “creative initiative” established in the show’s first season by creator/exec producer DuVernay. Season 4 directors will include Cheryl Dunye, who will also serve as producing director, Carmen Marrón, Numa Perrier, Heidi Saman, Bola Ogun and Tchaiko Omawale.

The fourth season has the Bordelons continuing their fight to save their family farm and preserve their father’s legacy as they navigate their own personal journeys. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains in the thick of the trials and tribulations in both her personal and professional life as she continues to battle the Landry family while also trying to ensure Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) safety and future. Nova (Rutina Wesley) publishes her memoir and while she goes on a book tour around the country sharing her family secrets and shaking things up at home, she unexpectedly encounters significant relationships from her past along the way. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is managing fatherhood and his complicated relationship with ex-girlfriend Darla (Bianca Lawson) after learning he is not the biological father of his son, Blue (Ethan Hutchison), and is encouraged by an old friend to create opportunities for formerly incarcerated men.

The series was created and executive produced by DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks.