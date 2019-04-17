‘Queen Of The South’: Vera Cherny To Recur On Season 4 Of USA Series

Vera Cherny (The Americans, Counterpart) is set for a recurring role on the fourth season of USA Network’s Queen of the South, from Fox 21 TV Studios and Universal Content Productions.

Starring Alice Braga, Queen of the South is based on the bestselling book La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 3, Teresa struck out on her own, determined to build a new empire for herself. But as enemies old and new closed in, she realized that being queen would require more work — and more sacrifice — than she ever imagined.

Cherny will play Oksana Volkova, a tough-as-nails, woman of big appetites and no apologies. She has close ties to the Russian mob in New York and controls the distribution of molly in Atlanta. Since escaping prison in Chechnya, the underworld is her natural habitat and she’s chosen the accumulation of power over personal relationships.

Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato will serve as co-showrunners for Season 4 and will executive produce alongside David T. Friendly.

Cherny recurred as Tatiana on The Americans and played Vera on the first two seasons of StartUp. She most recently recurred on Counterpart. Cherny is repped by Principal Entertainment LA.