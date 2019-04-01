Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit production company is teaming with Gunpowder & Sky for the teen comedy Paper Chase in which the Academy Award-nominated actress will also star.

Latifah and Compere will serve as executive producer of the film alongside Van Toffler of Gunpowder & Sky. Angela Tucker is set to direct Paper Chase which she co-wrote with Lauren Domino, who will also produce. Loretha Jones is also set to executive produce.

“Shakim and I have known Van forever and we’re thrilled to collaborate with him and his team,” said Latifah. “This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can’t wait to get started.”

The comedy follows Alicia, an ideal-driven, well-meaning New Orleans teenager ready to reinvent herself at the fictional college, Kensington University in Atlanta. When Alicia can’t pay her tuition fees, she and her cash-strapped mom, Valerie, must find a way to get the funds. With help from her best friend Jamilla, Alicia plans to throw a rager to raise the money to keep her college dream alive.

David Harris, Gunpowder & Sky’s SVP of Development, along with Tara Billik, VP of Development and Production, will manage the project.