EXCLUSIVE: Punam Patel (Kevin From Work) is set as a series regular opposite Kenan Thompson and Andy Garcia in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Kenan Show (fka Saving Kenan), from Universal TV.

Written by Jackie Clarke and directed by Chris Rock, The Kenan Show centers on a newly widowed dad (Thompson) determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law, Percy (Garcia), a retired police officer, become more involved in their lives.

Patel will play Erica, Kenan’s loyal friend and co-worker.

Thompson, Clarke and Rock executive produce with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer for Broadway Video.

Patel, who played the series regular role of Patti on Kevin From Work, most recently recurred on Fox comedy series The Cool Kids and in Amy Poehler’s NBC series I Feel Bad. Her other previous TV credits include Freeform’s Alone Together and truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything. Patel is repped by APA.