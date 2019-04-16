Produced By Conference Adds Mindy Kaling, Nancy Meyers, Michael B. Jordan, Alana Mayo And More As Speakers
The Producers Guild of America has unveiled the second wave of speakers for the 11th annual Produced By Conference. Additions to this year’s event include Mindy Kaling, Nancy Meyers, Michael B. Jordan, Alana Mayo, Danny DeVito, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman, Gail Berman, Lucy Fisher, James F. Lopez, Michael Thorn,Tracey Edmonds, and Vernon Sanders. The event is set to take place June 8-9 at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.
Related Story
Produced By Conference Sets Ava DuVernay, Michael Douglas, Toby Emmerich And More As Speakers
The 2019 Produced By Conference will host several sessions that range from streaming, horror and social good to podcasting and OTT networks. This year’s session includes relevant topics affecting the industry including “The Streamers: Meet the Buyers” featuring executives from Amazon, Disney+, EPIX and Hulu as well as “Content with a Conscious: Social Impact Entertainment Across All Platforms” with Michael B. Jordan. The conference will also delve into horror with “The New Age of Producing Horror” which will feature Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman), Kate Krantz (The Birch, Sunny Family Cult), Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep), Sam Shaw (Castle Rock, Manhattan), Dustin Thomason (Castle Rock, Manhattan), and Marci Wiseman (Sharp Objects, The Loudest Voice).
Full details about the conference sessions can be read below.
“Conversation With: Toby Emmerich & Peter Roth” features an in-depth discussion with the Warner Bros. heads of film and television about the future of development across platforms.
“Conversation With: Mindy Kaling & Nancy Meyers sponsored by Delta Air Lines” invites Mindy Kaling, the skyrocketing writer and producer of the upcoming film Late Night, to her first appearance at the Produced By Conference alongside revered director and producer Nancy Meyers.
“Conversation With: Michael Douglas & Danny DeVito” features a conversation with Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito discussing their favorite stories from their decades-long careers, including their current work on the award-winning Netflix series The Kominsky Method.
“Conversation With: Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman” will bring the Hollywood and tech industry moguls to the stage to talk about their streaming service, Quibi, and provide insights into how disruptive technologies are changing the future of the entertainment industry.
“360 Profile: When They See Us” will bring Ava DuVernay, Cindy Holland, Jane Rosenthal, Jonathan King & Berry Welsh to the stage to discuss the creation and exploration of important themes in the new Netflix drama, When They See Us, that exposes the breakdown of the U.S. criminal justice system during the Central Park Five case.
The conference will also include the following sessions:
- Conversation With: Toby Emmerich & Peter Roth
- Conversation With: Mindy Kaling & Nancy Meyers sponsored by Delta Air Lines
- Conversation With: Michael Douglas & Danny DeVito
- Conversation With: Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman
- 360 Profile: When They See Us featuring Ava DuVernay, Cindy Holland, Jane Rosenthal, Jonathan King & Berry Welsh
- The New Age of Producing Horror
- Content with a Conscious: Social Impact Entertainment Across All Platforms
- The Art & Craft of Pitching
- The Keys to the Kingdom: Financiers & Distributors
- TV: Meet the Buyers
- The Streamers: Meet the Buyers
- Power of Podcasts: The Latest Way to Extend Your Story
- Live Entertainment Evolved: Scripted, Interactive and Beyond sponsored by Blackmagic Design
- Representation for Everyone: Why It Makes Sense Now More Than Ever sponsored by Freeform
- The Integrated Data-Driven Production: Efficiency, Economy and Quality sponsored by Cast & Crew
- New Technology: Balancing Creativity and Cost sponsored by Panavision
Below you can read the list of additional speakers.
- Alana Mayo, President of Production and Development, Outlier Society Productions; Annihilation, Fences
- Berry Welsh, SVP, Production & Development, Tribeca Productions; When They See Us, The Irishman
- Chris Thomes, Vice President, Marketing Strategy, ABC Studios
- Daniela Hamilton; Telenovela Live
- Danny DeVito; Actor/Director/Producer; The War of the Roses, Matilda
- Gail Berman, President, Producers Guild of America; Chairperson, SIDECAR
- Ian Cooper,Creative Director, Monkeypaw Productions; Us, Candyman
- James F. Lopez, President, Will Packer Productions; Little, What Men Want
- Jeffrey Katzenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, WndrCo; Founder and Chairman of the Board, Quibi
- Jesse Sisgold, President & Chief Operating Officer, Skydance Media
- Kia Kiso, Founding Member, PGA Social Impact Entertainment Task Force; Producer, Zaza Productions; Mile… Mile & A Half
- Kip Konwiser, Co-Founder, The Money Pool; Ana, Cigarette
- Leila Jarman, Producer/Director and Creative Director of Women’s Voices Now
- Lucy Fisher, President, Producers Guild of America; Partner, Red Wagon Entertainment; The Great Gatsby, Divergent series
- Meg Whitman, CEO, Quibi
- Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment
- Michael B. Jordan, Principal, Outlier Society Productions; Black Panther, Creed franchise
- Mindy Kaling, Principal, Kaling International; Late Night, The Mindy Project
- Nancy Meyers, The Intern, It’s Complicated
- Steven Canals; Pose, Dead of Summer
- Tracey Edmonds, CEO and President, Edmonds Entertainment; Games People Play, Jumping the Broom
- Tricia Melton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Freeform
- Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Newswire
Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP