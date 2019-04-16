Produced By Conference Adds Mindy Kaling, Nancy Meyers, Michael B. Jordan, Alana Mayo And More As Speakers

Mindy Kaling, Nancy Meyers, Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo set as speakers at the 11th annual Produced By Conference

The Producers Guild of America has unveiled the second wave of speakers for the 11th annual Produced By Conference. Additions to this year’s event include Mindy Kaling, Nancy Meyers, Michael B. Jordan, Alana Mayo, Danny DeVito, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman, Gail Berman, Lucy Fisher, James F. Lopez, Michael Thorn,Tracey Edmonds, and Vernon Sanders. The event is set to take place June 8-9 at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

The 2019 Produced By Conference will host several sessions that range from streaming, horror and social good to podcasting and OTT networks. This year’s session includes relevant topics affecting the industry including “The Streamers: Meet the Buyers” featuring executives from Amazon, Disney+, EPIX and Hulu as well as “Content with a Conscious: Social Impact Entertainment Across All Platforms” with Michael B. Jordan. The conference will also delve into horror with “The New Age of Producing Horror” which will feature Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman), Kate Krantz (The Birch, Sunny Family Cult), Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep), Sam Shaw (Castle Rock, Manhattan), Dustin Thomason (Castle Rock, Manhattan), and Marci Wiseman (Sharp Objects, The Loudest Voice).

Full details about the conference sessions can be read below.

“Conversation With: Toby Emmerich & Peter Roth” features an in-depth discussion with the Warner Bros. heads of film and television about the future of development across platforms.

“Conversation With: Mindy Kaling & Nancy Meyers sponsored by Delta Air Lines” invites Mindy Kaling, the skyrocketing writer and producer of the upcoming film Late Night, to her first appearance at the Produced By Conference alongside revered director and producer Nancy Meyers.

“Conversation With: Michael Douglas & Danny DeVito” features a conversation with Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito discussing their favorite stories from their decades-long careers, including their current work on the award-winning Netflix series The Kominsky Method.

“Conversation With: Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman” will bring the Hollywood and tech industry moguls to the stage to talk about their streaming service, Quibi, and provide insights into how disruptive technologies are changing the future of the entertainment industry.

“360 Profile: When They See Us” will bring Ava DuVernay, Cindy Holland, Jane Rosenthal, Jonathan King & Berry Welsh to the stage to discuss the creation and exploration of important themes in the new Netflix drama, When They See Us, that exposes the breakdown of the U.S. criminal justice system during the Central Park Five case.

The conference will also include the following sessions:

The New Age of Producing Horror

Content with a Conscious: Social Impact Entertainment Across All Platforms

The Art & Craft of Pitching

The Keys to the Kingdom: Financiers & Distributors

TV: Meet the Buyers

The Streamers: Meet the Buyers

Power of Podcasts: The Latest Way to Extend Your Story

Live Entertainment Evolved: Scripted, Interactive and Beyond sponsored by Blackmagic Design

Representation for Everyone: Why It Makes Sense Now More Than Ever sponsored by Freeform

The Integrated Data-Driven Production: Efficiency, Economy and Quality sponsored by Cast & Crew

New Technology: Balancing Creativity and Cost sponsored by Panavision

