Prince Memoir ‘The Beautiful Ones’ Gets Publication Date

Random House will release the Prince memoir The Beautiful Ones on Oct. 29, the publishing house announced today. The 288-page book will feature an introduction by Dan Piepenbring, a contributor to The New Yorker.

The pub date announcement comes just a day after the three-year anniversary of the Purple Rain singer’s death at 57 from an overdose of fentanyl.

The publisher describes the memoir: “From Prince himself comes the brilliant coming-of-age-and-into-superstardom story of one of the greatest artists of all time – featuring never-before-seen photos, original scrapbooks and lyric sheets, and the exquisite memoir he began writing before his tragic death.”

According to Random House, The Beautiful Ones is Prince’s first-person account of “a kid absorbing the world around him and then creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and fame that would come to define him.” The book will be broken into four parts: The first is composed of the memoir he was writing before his death, focusing on his “childhood world through his own lyrical prose.”

The second part chronicles Prince’s early years as a musician, before his first album released, through a scrapbook of his writing and photos. The third section is Prince’s evolution through candid images that take us up to the cusp of his greatest achievement, which is the focus of the book’s fourth section: his original handwritten treatment for Purple Rain – “the final stage in Prince’s self-creation, as he retells the autobiography we’ve seen in the first three parts as a heroic journey.”

Piepenbring’s introduction details his “short but profound collaboration” with Prince in the artist’s final months, with annotations that provide context to the book’s images.

The Beautiful Ones will be published under the Penguin Random House imprint Spiegel & Grau. The hardcover edition will retail for $30.