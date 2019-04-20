Continuing his victory lap in the post-Mueller Report era, President Donald Trump’s tweetstorm today repeated what’s been a days-long message to his followers: There was no collusion and no obstruction.
Now that the “witch hunt” is over – with some “pretty amazing” conclusions – the Commander-in-Tweet can’t seem to let it go. Perhaps it’s pushback against the rest of the media, who are still pulling at threads in the report, and an attempt to reinforce the concept that it’s time to move on.
One other note in the Saturday tweetstorm so far: the economy is “doing GREAT,” with jobless claims at a 50-year low. If true, that’s news that both sides of the aisle can be happy about.
The tweestorm so far:
Related Story
Mayor Pete Buttigieg Tells Seth Meyers "President Acts In Self-Serving Way"
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
Continuing his victory lap in the post-Mueller Report era, President Donald Trump’s tweetstorm today repeated what’s been a days-long message to his Twitter followers: There was no collusion and no obstruction.
Now that the “witch hunt” is over – with some “pretty amazing” conclusions – the Commander-in-Tweet can’t seem to let it go. Perhaps it’s pushback against the rest of the media, who are still pulling at threads in the report, and an attempt to reinforce the concept that it’s time to move on.
One other note in the Saturday tweetstorm so far: the economy is “doing GREAT,” with jobless claims at a 50-year low. If true, that’s news that both sides of the aisle can be happy about.
The tweestorm so far:
Related Story
Mayor Pete Buttigieg Tells Seth Meyers "President Acts In Self-Serving Way"
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.