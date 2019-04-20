President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Continuing his victory lap in the post-Mueller Report era, President Donald Trump’s tweetstorm today repeated what’s been a days-long message to his followers: There was no collusion and no obstruction.

Now that the “witch hunt” is over – with some “pretty amazing” conclusions – the Commander-in-Tweet can’t seem to let it go. Perhaps it’s pushback against the rest of the media, who are still pulling at threads in the report, and an attempt to reinforce the concept that it’s time to move on.

One other note in the Saturday tweetstorm so far: the economy is “doing GREAT,” with jobless claims at a 50-year low. If true, that’s news that both sides of the aisle can be happy about.

The tweestorm so far:

The end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history is No Collusion with Russia (and No Obstruction). Pretty Amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

United States weekly jobless claims just hit a 50 year low. The economy is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA. The Russia Hoax is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019