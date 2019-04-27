President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Nick Bosa is a young man living the dream. He’s the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, heading to the rising San Francisco 49ers, set to make millions of dollars, and will be living in one of the best cities in the USA.

There’s just one problem – Bosa’s politics, which seemingly don’t align well with the San Francisco zeitgeist and his team’s ties to one particular player. It seems Bosa was active on social media during his Ohio State college career, and among his tweets was calling former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “clown.”

He’s also advocated for President Trump on several occasions, something that won’t sit well in a decidedly liberal town. And he’s no fan of Beyonce, whose music he called “complete trash” or the Black Panther film, which he termed the “worst Marvel movie.”

Today’s shout-out from President Trump during his regular tweetstorm shines a further spotlight on Bosa at a time when he’s backpedaling furiously, scrubbing his social media and expressing regrets over the Kaeperick comment. It’s.a shaky introduction to the NFL, but Bosa comes from a tough sports family – his father and brother are both former NFL’ers, and his uncle, Tony Accardo, was known for his prowess with a baseball bat, nicknamed “Joey Batters” for his skills.

We’ll add to the tweetstorm as more comments role in.