Follow Us:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
Poet John Greenleaf Whittier once penned, “For all sad words of tongue and pen, The saddest are these, ‘It might have been’.
Related Story
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm - The Saturday Edition
President Donald Trump borrowed that concept in the opening volley of his Sunday tweet storm, lamenting on the Fed raising rates and putting the brakes on what had been a strong economy.
The President is off to a slow start with his online messages this Sunday. We’ll update as the day progresses and he gets more involved.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Newswire
Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP