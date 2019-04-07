President Donald Trump resumed his attack on the “Fake News Media” after a brief break to rail on illegal immigration and calling on Mexico and Democrats in Congress to help Republicans “end the horrible, costly and foolish loopholes in our Immigration Laws.”

In an early Sunday morning tweet, Trump revisited earlier news reports that some investigators on Robert Mueller’s team told associates that Attorney General William Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling that Barr indicated.

“Looks like Bob Mueller’s team of 13 Trump Haters & Angry Democrats are illegally leaking information to the press while the Fake News Media make up their own stories with or without sources – sources no longer matter to our corrupt & dishonest Mainstream Media, they are a Joke!”, Trump tweeted.

So far, it’s been a quiet Sunday from the Commander-in-Tweet. But that’s unlikely to last.

.@RealDonaldTrump is doing his job to SECURE OUR BORDER! @CBP is doing their job. It’s time for Congress to do its job and CLOSE THE LOOPHOLES in our immigration laws & end the CRISIS on our southern border! — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) April 6, 2019

The last 2 years, under @RealDonaldTrump, have been 2 years of action – it’s been 2 years of results – & it’s been 2 years of promises made and promises kept! #MAGA — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) April 7, 2019

Pleased to report that the American tourist and tour guide that were abducted in Uganda have been released. God bless them and their families! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019