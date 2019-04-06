It’s Saturday, a time when friends get together, and so it’s appropriate that President Donald Trump met with two of his biggest supporters, the social media activists known as Diamond and Silk.
Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson rose to attention during the 2016 presidential campaign, and have since ridden that sudden fame into an extensive media empire, including a show on Fox Nation, the online streaming service of Fox News, and frequent appearances on the network’s talk shows.
Their latest visit was a chance to remind people on Twitter that some write history, while the President is making it. You’ll have to ask them for the deeper explanation on that.
Meanwhile, the presidential fulminating over the Mueller report continued, as we received a tweet indicating that President Trump has not read the report yet, joining members of Congress and the media in that regard.
The tweetstorm so far: