It’s Saturday, a time when friends get together, and so it’s appropriate that President Donald Trump met with two of his biggest supporters, the social media activists known as Diamond and Silk.

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson rose to attention during the 2016 presidential campaign, and have since ridden that sudden fame into an extensive media empire, including a show on Fox Nation, the online streaming service of Fox News, and frequent appearances on the network’s talk shows.

Their latest visit was a chance to remind people on that some write history, while the President is making it. You’ll have to ask them for the deeper explanation on that.

Meanwhile, the presidential fulminating over the Mueller report continued, as we received a tweet indicating that President Trump has not read the report yet, joining members of Congress and the media in that regard.

The tweetstorm so far:

…. against something I knew never existed, Collusion with Russia (so ridiculous!) – No Obstruction. This Russia Hoax must never happen to another President, and Law Enforcement must find out, HOW DID IT START? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

So, let’s get this straight! There was No Collusion and in fact the Phony Dossier was a Con Job that was paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. So the 13 Angry Democrats were investigating an event that never happened and that was in fact a made up Fraud. I just fought back…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

Will be speaking today at the Republican Jewish Coalition (@RJC) meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. See everyone soon! https://t.co/RvNBLMC2nI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

NEW: Pres. Trump says he will hold a rally at an undetermined location rather than attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which he called "so boring and so negative." "I like positive things, okay?" https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/rmPvokd4L6 — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2019

…..years and $30 million, and they found No Collusion, No Obstruction. But the Democrats, no matter what we give them, will NEVER be satisfied. A total waste of time. As @FrankLuntz has just stated, “Enough, America has had enough. What have you accomplished. Public is fed up.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

I have not read the Mueller Report yet, even though I have every right to do so. Only know the conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion. Likewise, recommendations made to our great A.G. who found No Obstruction. 13 Angry Trump hating Dems (later brought to 18) given two….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019