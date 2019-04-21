Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock

It’s a holiday morning, and President Donald Trump is tucked away at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, busily hammering away in a holiday tweetstorm that seems to be gathering momentum this morning.

The biggest takeaway – beyond a Presidential “Happy Easter” salute – was the touting of a New York Times op-ed that said there should be an apology for the “witch hunt” from those who promoted the story.

In the piece, published on Thursday, Christopher Buskirk said the “media and political elites” have a lot of work to do to regain Americans’ trust. “To the public figures who promoted the collusion story, I say: Own it. Just admit you were wrong. It won’t feel good at first. But when the initial sting passes you will find it liberating. And people will respect you for it.”

For President Trump, that acknowledgment was better than any Easter egg in his basket.

The tweetstorm so far:

