President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

It’s a holiday morning, and President Donald Trump is tucked away at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, busily hammering away in a holiday tweetstorm that seems to be gathering momentum this morning.

The biggest takeaway – beyond a Presidential “Happy Easter” salute – was the touting of a New York Times op-ed that said there should be an apology for the “witch hunt” from those who promoted the story.

In the piece, published on Thursday, Christopher Buskirk said the “media and political elites” have a lot of work to do to regain Americans’ trust. “To the public figures who promoted the collusion story, I say: Own it. Just admit you were wrong. It won’t feel good at first. But when the initial sting passes you will find it liberating. And people will respect you for it.”

Related Story President Donald Trump Tweetstorm - The Saturday Edition

For President Trump, that acknowledgment was better than any Easter egg in his basket.

The tweetstorm so far:

Can you believe that I had to go through the worst and most corrupt political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States (No Collusion) when it was the “other side” that illegally created the diversionary & criminal event and even spied on my campaign? Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

Jobless claims in the United States have reached their lowest (BEST) level in over 50 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

Despite No Collusion, No Obstruction, The Radical Left Democrats do not want to go on to Legislate for the good of the people, but only to Investigate and waste time. This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total “hit job” which should never have been allowed to start in the first place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

Do you believe this? The New York Times Op-Ed: MEDIA AND DEMOCRATS OWE TRUMP AN APOLOGY. Well, they got that one right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019