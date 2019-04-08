AMC’s Preacher will end with Season 4.

From Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and based on the popular cult comic book franchise, Preacher follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.

Rogen revealed the cancellation on social media with a thank you note to fans. “The fourth and final season of Preacher is coming. It’s been a wild ride. Thank you all,” Rogen wrote. A clip revealed that the final season will premiere on Aug. 4.

Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Betty Buckley and Colin Cunningham also starred.

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Rogen and Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. The series was executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures; Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film; and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Michael Slovis, Mark McNair and Ken F. Levin.

The end for Preacher comes as Rogen and Goldberg recently left Sony TV for a deal at Lionsgate.