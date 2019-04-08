The ballroom is nearly ready to reopen. FX said today that its Ryan Murphy drama series Pose will return for Season 2 at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

The show explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society: the underground ball culture, the rise of the Trump-era luxury universe and the downtown social and literary scene that came to define New York in the 1980s. Season 2 will make the leap into the following decade, opening on the day Madonna’s single “Vogue” was released in 1990. Also, on the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to re-evaluate its goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.

The series features the largest number of trans actors in series-regular roles ever for a scripted series. Its cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel. The sophomore session will see Patti Lupone joining the cast, with Sandra Bernhard newly upped to series regular.

Co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, the series is executive produced by Murphy — who directed the first two episodes — Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh. Canals and Silas Howard serve as co-executive producers, and Janet Mock, Our Lady J and Erica Kay also serve as producers. The eight-episode first season was produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

