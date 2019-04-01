Trafalgar Releasing has picked up global rights to a film based on Pink Floyd star Roger Waters’ 2017/2018 concert tour Us + Them.

The show features songs from Pink Floyd albums The Dark Side Of The Moon, The Wall, Animals and Wish You Were Here as well as songs from Waters’ new album Is This The Life We Really Want?

During the tour, Waters performed 156 shows to 2.3M people in North America, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Russia, Latin America and Mexico, opening in May 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri, and ending in December 2018 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Release is scheduled for autumn 2019. The acquisition marks the second collaboration for event cinema specialist Trafalgar with Waters following 2015 film Roger Waters: The Wall.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing commented, “Roger Waters’ contribution to the music landscape is unrivalled. His spectacular shows across the world, in the greatest stadiums and arenas are always poignant, relevant both creatively and as a champion of human rights. It’s a great honour to be collaborating with Roger and his team again, after our successful release

of Roger Waters: The Wall.”

Trafalgar’s recent releases include The Music Center Presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, Burn The Stage: The Movie and Coldplay doc A Head Full Of Dreams.