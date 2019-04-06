Police have found human remains at the home of actor and original “Mouseketeer” Dennis Day, reported missing since July 2018, Oregon State Police said.
The remains have not been identified, nor have the police revealed how the remains were discovered, according to The Medford Mail Tribune.
Day, who would now be 76, was a Mouseketeer in the original 1950s run of Walt Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club. He was reported missing by his husband, who had memory loss and was in a hospital at the time of his disappearance, Oregon Live reported.
According to reports, Day told neighbors he was headed out for a few days, then disappeared, but not before he left his dog with a friend, something “uncharacteristic” of him, according to a police report.
His car was found July 26, 2018 on the Oregon coast. Day’s family, who claimed they were unaware of his disappearance, set up a “Help Us Find Dennis Day!” Facebook page, where they post updates on the investigation.