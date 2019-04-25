Producers Guild Of America Ups Susan Sprung To National Executive Director & COO

The Producers Guild of America has promoted Susan Sprung to the role of National Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. Sprung has served as Associate National Executive Director since 2012 and COO since 2016.

In the new role, she will join Executive Director Vance Van Petten in co-leading the expansion, reach, vision and operations of the organization and key programs. This includes initiatives like the Producers Mark, diversity and green production, the annual PGA Awards and the biannual Produced By Conference. The pair will also oversee the foundation’s Independent Production Safety Initiative, which received a grant from CBS last fall to combat sexual harassment on independent film, TV and digital productions.

“Joining Vance as the National Executive Director and COO of the PGA is a tremendous honor for me,” said Sprung. “This is a period of growth for the PGA as our industry confronts dramatic changes and welcomes exciting opportunities. I look forward to supporting our members and our organization in my new role.”

Before the PGA, Sprung served as special counsel at O’Melveny & Myers in Los Angeles. She was also corporate counsel at Trizec Hahn in L.A. and an associate at Barrett Smith Shapiro Simon and Armstrong in New York. Sprung is a commissioner on the Anita Hill Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. Additionally, she sits on the California Film & Television Production Alliance and is a member of the Western Council of the Actors Fund. Sprung chaired the Board of Directors of the I Have a Dream Foundation-LA for five years.

“Susan is a brilliant, strategic and dynamic leader in the entertainment industry, and we are very fortunate to have her at the PGA,” said PGA presidents Lucy Fisher and Gail Berman. “We are incredibly lucky to have two executive directors who have a clear vision for moving the organization forward during a time of incredible growth at the PGA.”

Added Van Petten: “Susan has been an incredible force at the PGA, contributing tirelessly to the positive growth and expansion of our guild. She has been the driving force behind the guild’s groundbreaking Independent Production Safety Initiative that will bring anti-sexual harassment practices to productions across the country. I am excited to have her join me in further advancing the work of the guild as we continue to look to the future.”