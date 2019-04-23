Pete Buttigieg Sets L.A. Fundraiser Hosted By Ryan Murphy

The presidential candidacy of Pete Buttigieg has generated excitement among Hollywood’s gay A-listers along with an outpouring of those ready to open their checkbooks. The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana has set a Los Angeles fundraiser for June 19 at the home of Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller, Deadline has confirmed.

Co-sponsors who have signed on to the event include Matt Bomer, Simon Halls, Bryan Lourd, Bruce Bozzi, Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers, Kevin Huvane and Billy Eichner.

Buttigieg has surged in the polls since he formally announced his bid for the White House on April 14, following that with appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Real Time With Bill Maher. The most recent University of New Hampshire poll shows Buttigieg in third place behind Bernie Sanders, who tops the poll, and Joe Biden a distant second.

The June 19 fundraiser at Murphy and Miller’s home is one of eleven campaign fundraisers planned by the rising presidential candidate in California in the coming weeks. Buttigieg is expected to appear at two events in San Diego on May 8, three in Los Angeles on May 9, and six in the San Francisco Bay area the following day, according to schedule obtained by Politico.

