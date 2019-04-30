Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Snowfall’: Filming On John Singleton’s FX Drama Series Continues As Cast & Crew Honor His Memory

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Boyz N The Hood' Filmmaker John Singleton Dies At 51: Obit, Gallery, Reaction

Read the full story

Pete Buttigieg Causes Frenzy At Harlem Meeting With Al Sharpton

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, from South Bend, Indiana, and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, right, President of National Action Network, hold a lunch meeting at Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, New York. (Credit: Bebeto Matthews/AP/Shutterstock)
Bebeto Matthews/AP/Shutterstock

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is from Indiana, but he seems to have a major following in Harlem.

The South Bend mayor, who’s been surging in the polls, met with Al Sharpton Monday in New York City.

The two had lunch at Sylvia’s, a soul food institution in the city, as the White House hopeful looked for guidance on how to connect with black voters.

“The problem I have is some people find me, they come to my rally or event or fundraiser, but if I only talk to the people who come to me, it’s not going to be more diverse,” Buttigieg said, according to pool reports.

“I’ve talked a lot about generational change and generational politics, and one of the things I know I needed to do is to be in touch with every generation in the struggle for equality,” he added.

“I thought he was very much authentic,” civil rights leader and MSNBC host Sharpton told reporters. “He seemed firm in who he was and what he represented.”

Mayor Pete has been criticized for his record on race, including firing South Bend’s first black police chief.

But he appeared to have more admirers than detractors in Harlem, where a crowd could be seen through a window, snapping pictures and recording video of the 37-year-old politician.

Buttigieg dined on fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and collard greens in the restaurant.

However, there was an awkward moment when he asked Sharpton if it was acceptable to eat the fried chicken with his hands.

The answer would be yes.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad