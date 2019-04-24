‘Pennyworth’: Epix Drops Trailer, Sets Premiere Date For DC Comics Drama

Epix has set July 28th for the premiere of Pennyworth (9 PM ET/PT) and released a new trailer for the series that adapts DC Comics characters with roots in Gotham City but sets the action in London of the Cold War era. The 10-episode, one-hour drama chronicles the early adventures of Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), and the origin of the bond between Pennyworth and the Wayne Family, a connection that in later decades will make Pennyworth the butler and devoted guardian of young Bruce Wayne — and eventually Batman’s unflappable aide-de-camp, battle nurse and Batcave back-up team.

The series picks up with the title character in his 20s and fresh from a stint as a British SAS soldier that took him to dangerous places for dark duties. Pennyworth’s Gotham City destiny begins to take shape when he accepts a security job with a young American tycoon named Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who is not yet the father to Bruce Wayne. The teaser trailer, with its spirited adventure tone and period-piece trappings, looks like a BBC-style production and seems far afield of the grim and gloomy Gotham City that Pennyworth will later call home.

The series from from Warner Horizon Scripted Television features a title character that dates back to the FDR years and the pages of Batman, Detective Comics and other DC Comics titles. Alfred first appeared on the page in 1943 and has been portrayed as the manservant of stately Wayne Manor in most every medium that has adapted Batman. On television, Pennyworth was memorably portrayed by Alan Napier on the 1966 series Batman. On the big screen actors such as Michael Gough, Michael Caine and, most recently, Jeremy Irons have portrayed the irascible Batcave butler.

The show is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series), a tandem that have a lot of history with the Wayne family. Their Fox series Gotham concludes its fifth and final season this Thursday night with the show’s 100th episode (and the arrival of the city’s most famed costumed crimefighter).

In addition to Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game) and Ben Aldridge (Our Girl), cast members include pop star Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Polly Walker (The Mentalist) and Emma Corrin (The Crown).