‘Peanuts In Space’ From Morgan Neville & Imagine OK’d For Launch On Apple TV

Apollo 10
The Apollo 10 command module "Charlie Brown" seen from the lunar module "Snoopy" on May 22, 1969 Shutterstock

Morgan Neville, Imagine Documentaries, and Peanuts have teamed for Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, a documentary of sorts that seeks to answer the question: Was Snoopy a world famous, top-secret astronaut? It will launch in May will be available in May on the Apple TV app. Aaron Bergeron wrote the script.

Imagine’s Ron Howard stars as himself along with Jeff Goldblum as a self-published NASA historian to take on the quest, which lightly spoofs the May 1969 NASA Apollo 10 mission that required the lunar module to skim the moon’s surface within 50,000 feet and “snoop around” scouting a site for the upcoming Apollo 11 moon-landing.

NASA and the crew — the astronauts were Gene Cernan, John Young and Thomas Stafford — named the lunar module “Snoopy” and the command module “Charlie Brown.”

Peanuts In Space is produced by Imagine Documentaries, DHX Media and Tremolo Productions, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Marc Gilbar exec producing for Imagine.

