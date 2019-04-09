The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced the 60 nominees that represent “the most compelling and empowering stories” released in broadcasting and digital media during 2018. Read the list below.
The group also said today that Ronan Farrow will the May 18 awards show in New York City.
The nominees were selected by unanimous vote of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries from television, radio/podcasts and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming. The 30 winners will be unveiled beginning next week.
“It is our great honor to recognize the most powerful and compelling but also most brilliant and creative programming of 2018,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Across genres and platforms, these are stories that help us make sense of our world, and locate our humanity in the joys and tragedies and struggles of people worldwide.”
The Peabodys adopted new rules in 2016 that named 60 finalists from which the group of 30 winners will be chosen. .
Here are the Peabody Awards nominees for 2018:
CHILDREN’S & YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Hilda
Silvergate Media for Netflix
(Netflix)
Steven Universe
Cartoon Network Studios
(Cartoon Network)
DOCUMENTARIES
A Dangerous Son
HBO Documentary Films and Moxie Firecracker Films
(HBO)
Blue Planet II
BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, co-produced with BBC AMERICA, Tencent, WDR, France Télévisions and CCTV9 in partnership with The Open University
(BBC AMERICA)
Brides & Brothels: The Rohingya Trade
101 East
(Al Jazeera English)
I Am Evidence
HBO Documentary Films and Mighty Entertainment in association with Fixit Productions and Artemis Rising Foundation
(HBO)
Independent Lens: Dolores
A Carlos Santana Production, in association with 5 Stick Films, and THE DOLORES HUERTA FILM PROJECT, LLC
(PBS)
Independent Lens: I Am Not Your Negro
A co-production of Velvet Film Inc., Velvet Film S.A.S., Artémis Productions, Close Up Films, ARTE France, RTS, RTBF, Shelter Prod and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) presented in association with the National Black Programming Consortium (NBPC), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)
(PBS)
Independent Lens: The Judge
A co-production of Three Judges LLC, Idle Wild Films Inc., and Independent Television Service (ITVS), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)
(PBS)
Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart
Lorraine Hansberry Documentary Project, LLC in co-production with Independent Television Service and Black Public Media in association with The Film Posse, Chiz Schultz Inc. and American Masters Pictures (PBS/WNET/TV)
Minding the Gap
Hulu presents in association with Kartemquin, American Documentary | POV and ITVS
(Hulu)
POV: QUEST: A Portrait of an American Family
Quest Fury Sound LLC, Vespertine Film and Media Productions Inc., American Documentary | POV, ITVS (PBS)
POV: The Apology
National Film Board of Canada, American Documentary | POV
(PBS)
POV: Survivors
WeOwnTV, American Documentary | POV, ITVS
(PBS)
POV: Whose Streets?
Whose Streets? LLC, American Documentary | POV
(PBS)
Shirkers
A Netflix Documentary in association with Cinereach
(Netflix)
The Bleeding Edge
A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Shark Island Institute
(Netflix)
The Facebook Dilemma
FRONTLINE
(PBS)
The Jazz Ambassadors
Thirteen Productions LLC, Antelope South Ltd., Normal Life Pictures, in association with the BBC and ZDF in collaboration with Arte
(PBS)
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Augusta Films, in co-production with Transform Films Inc., in association with Artemis Rising and Matador Content
(Starz)
ENTERTAINMENT
Atypical
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
(Netflix)
Barry
HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
(HBO)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Netflix
(Netflix)
Homecoming
Universal Content Productions and Amazon Studios
(Amazon Prime Video)
Killing Eve
Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC AMERICA
(BBC AMERICA)
My Brilliant Friend
HBO Entertainment in association with RAI FICTION, TIMVISION and Wildside, Fandango, and Umedia (HBO)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Netflix
(Netflix)
Pose
Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
(FX Networks)
Random Acts of Flyness
HBO Entertainment in association with A24 and MVMT
(HBO)
The Americans
Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
(FX Networks)
The Chi
SHOWTIME Presents, Fox 21 Television Studios, Kapital Entertainment, Verse, Freedom Road Productions, Hillman Grad Productions, Elwood Reid Inc.
(Showtime)
The End of the F***ing World
Clerkenwell Films/Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4 Television and Netflix
(Netflix)
The Good Place
Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
(NBC)
This Close
Killer Films and Super Deluxe
(SundanceNow)
NEWS
Anatomy of a Killing
BBC Africa Eye
(BBC)
Aquí y Ahora: The Faces of the Immigration Crisis
Univision Network
(Univision Network)
CBS News Special: 39 Days
CBS News
(CBS)
Back of the Class
KING Television
NBC affiliate/KING
Cambridge Analytica
ITN for Channel 4 News
(Channel 4 News)
Inside Yemen
PBS NewsHour
(PBS)
NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Toxic School Water
WTVF-TV
(WTVF-TV)
Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Reporting
CNN
(CNN)
On the Fire Line
PBS NewsHour
(PBS)
Separated: Children at the Border
FRONTLINE
(PBS)
Spartan Silence
E:60, OTL, ESPNW, Sportscenter
(ESPN)
The Plastic Problem
PBS NewsHour
(PBS)
$2 Tests: Bad Arrests
WAGA-TV FOX 5 Atlanta
(WAGA-TV)
PUBLIC SERVICE
Student/Trafficked
R.AGE
(Star Media Group)
WEB
Zero Tolerance
ProPublica
RADIO/PODCASTS
Bag Man
MSNBC
(MSNBC)
Believed
Michigan Radio
(NPR)
Buried Truths
WABE
(WABE)
Caliphate
The New York Times
(The New York Times)
Ear Hustle
PRX’s Radiotopia
(PRX’s Radiotopia)
In The Dark (season 2)
APM Reports
(Podcast)
Kept Out
Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, PRX, PBS Newshour, and the Associated Press
(Public radio stations nationwide)
Monumental Lies
Type Investigations and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX
(Public radio stations nationwide)
My World Was Burning: The North Bay Fires and What Went Wrong
KQED and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX
(Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX)
This American Life Episode #657: The Runaways
This American Life and ProPublica Inc.
(Public Radio Stations, podcast)
The Daily
The New York Times
(The New York Times)