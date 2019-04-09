The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced the 60 nominees that represent “the most compelling and empowering stories” released in broadcasting and digital media during 2018. Read the list below.

ABC News

The group also said today that Ronan Farrow will the May 18 awards show in New York City.

The nominees were selected by unanimous vote of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries from television, radio/podcasts and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming. The 30 winners will be unveiled beginning next week.

“It is our great honor to recognize the most powerful and compelling but also most brilliant and creative programming of 2018,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Across genres and platforms, these are stories that help us make sense of our world, and locate our humanity in the joys and tragedies and struggles of people worldwide.”

The Peabodys adopted new rules in 2016 that named 60 finalists from which the group of 30 winners will be chosen. .

Here are the Peabody Awards nominees for 2018:

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Hilda

Silvergate Media for Netflix

(Netflix)

Steven Universe

Cartoon Network Studios

(Cartoon Network)

DOCUMENTARIES

A Dangerous Son

HBO Documentary Films and Moxie Firecracker Films

(HBO)

Blue Planet II

BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, co-produced with BBC AMERICA, Tencent, WDR, France Télévisions and CCTV9 in partnership with The Open University

(BBC AMERICA)

Brides & Brothels: The Rohingya Trade

101 East

(Al Jazeera English)

I Am Evidence

HBO Documentary Films and Mighty Entertainment in association with Fixit Productions and Artemis Rising Foundation

(HBO)

Independent Lens: Dolores

A Carlos Santana Production, in association with 5 Stick Films, and THE DOLORES HUERTA FILM PROJECT, LLC

(PBS)

Independent Lens: I Am Not Your Negro

A co-production of Velvet Film Inc., Velvet Film S.A.S., Artémis Productions, Close Up Films, ARTE France, RTS, RTBF, Shelter Prod and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) presented in association with the National Black Programming Consortium (NBPC), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)

(PBS)

Independent Lens: The Judge

A co-production of Three Judges LLC, Idle Wild Films Inc., and Independent Television Service (ITVS), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)

(PBS)

Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart

Lorraine Hansberry Documentary Project, LLC in co-production with Independent Television Service and Black Public Media in association with The Film Posse, Chiz Schultz Inc. and American Masters Pictures (PBS/WNET/TV)

Minding the Gap

Hulu presents in association with Kartemquin, American Documentary | POV and ITVS

(Hulu)

POV: QUEST: A Portrait of an American Family

Quest Fury Sound LLC, Vespertine Film and Media Productions Inc., American Documentary | POV, ITVS (PBS)

POV: The Apology

National Film Board of Canada, American Documentary | POV

(PBS)

POV: Survivors

WeOwnTV, American Documentary | POV, ITVS

(PBS)

POV: Whose Streets?

Whose Streets? LLC, American Documentary | POV

(PBS)

Shirkers

A Netflix Documentary in association with Cinereach

(Netflix)

The Bleeding Edge

A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Shark Island Institute

(Netflix)

The Facebook Dilemma

FRONTLINE

(PBS)

The Jazz Ambassadors

Thirteen Productions LLC, Antelope South Ltd., Normal Life Pictures, in association with the BBC and ZDF in collaboration with Arte

(PBS)

The Rape of Recy Taylor

Augusta Films, in co-production with Transform Films Inc., in association with Artemis Rising and Matador Content

(Starz)

ENTERTAINMENT

Atypical

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

(Netflix)

Barry

HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

(HBO)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Netflix

(Netflix)

Homecoming

Universal Content Productions and Amazon Studios

(Amazon Prime Video)

Killing Eve

Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC AMERICA

(BBC AMERICA)

My Brilliant Friend

HBO Entertainment in association with RAI FICTION, TIMVISION and Wildside, Fandango, and Umedia (HBO)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Netflix

(Netflix)

Pose

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

(FX Networks)

Random Acts of Flyness

HBO Entertainment in association with A24 and MVMT

(HBO)

The Americans

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

(FX Networks)

The Chi

SHOWTIME Presents, Fox 21 Television Studios, Kapital Entertainment, Verse, Freedom Road Productions, Hillman Grad Productions, Elwood Reid Inc.

(Showtime)

The End of the F***ing World

Clerkenwell Films/Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4 Television and Netflix

(Netflix)

The Good Place

Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

(NBC)

This Close

Killer Films and Super Deluxe

(SundanceNow)

NEWS

Anatomy of a Killing

BBC Africa Eye

(BBC)

Aquí y Ahora: The Faces of the Immigration Crisis

Univision Network

(Univision Network)

CBS News Special: 39 Days

CBS News

(CBS)

Back of the Class

KING Television

NBC affiliate/KING

Cambridge Analytica

ITN for Channel 4 News

(Channel 4 News)

Inside Yemen

PBS NewsHour

(PBS)

NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Toxic School Water

WTVF-TV

(WTVF-TV)

Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Reporting

CNN

(CNN)

On the Fire Line

PBS NewsHour

(PBS)

Separated: Children at the Border

FRONTLINE

(PBS)

Spartan Silence

E:60, OTL, ESPNW, Sportscenter

(ESPN)

The Plastic Problem

PBS NewsHour

(PBS)

$2 Tests: Bad Arrests

WAGA-TV FOX 5 Atlanta

(WAGA-TV)

PUBLIC SERVICE

Student/Trafficked

R.AGE

(Star Media Group)

WEB

Zero Tolerance

ProPublica

RADIO/PODCASTS

Bag Man

MSNBC

(MSNBC)

Believed

Michigan Radio

(NPR)

Buried Truths

WABE

(WABE)

Caliphate

The New York Times

(The New York Times)

Ear Hustle

PRX’s Radiotopia

(PRX’s Radiotopia)

In The Dark (season 2)

APM Reports

(Podcast)

Kept Out

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, PRX, PBS Newshour, and the Associated Press

(Public radio stations nationwide)

Monumental Lies

Type Investigations and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

(Public radio stations nationwide)

My World Was Burning: The North Bay Fires and What Went Wrong

KQED and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

(Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX)

This American Life Episode #657: The Runaways

This American Life and ProPublica Inc.

(Public Radio Stations, podcast)

The Daily

The New York Times

(The New York Times)