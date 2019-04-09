Luciano Pavarotti was one of the most successful tenors of all time, yet the famous Italian opera singer struggled with doubt about his talent. In the first trailer for Ron Howard’s upcoming documentary, Pavarotti, the legendary singer expresses uncertainty at a young age.

Pavarotti, whose father was a tenor, said his mother always told him he had “a beautiful voice.” Yet the young performer would ask if she was just being kind.

“I said momma you say that because you are my mother,” Pavarotti recalled, adding that his mother would respond, “No, because I don’t say that when I hear your father.”

Insiders also describe the singer as a “nervous wreck before every performance” in the trailer from CBS Films. The film hits theaters June 7.

Despite whatever challenges he faced, Pavarotti won five Grammys and became a global phenomenon, selling more than 100 million records and wowing audiences with his legendary performances of “Nessun Dorma,” which became the theme for the 1990 World Cup. He was also known for his charitable and philanthropic work, and is shown in the trailer meeting with world leaders and young cancer patients before his death in 2007.

Producers on the film include Nigel Sinclair, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Michael Rosenberg and Jeanne Elfant Festa. Executive producers are Polygram’s David Blackman and Decca Records’ Dickon Stainer along with White Horse Picture’s Guy East and Nicholas Ferrall and Diamond Doc’s Paul Crowder and Mark Monroe.

Check out the trailer above.