Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral On Fire; Portions Of Building Have Collapsed
Paris’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral is on fire; TV news outlets report the fire is out of control.
Fox News reported the fire broke out at 6:50 PM local time and local authorities said it is likely caused by renovation work being done on the 800-year-old structure. Portions of the structure have collapsed.
The church’s main spire was undergoing a $6.8M renovation project.
CNN reports In a tweet, police said: “Notre Dame Fire in progress. Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice.”
Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the medieval cathedral, as flames leaped out besides its two bell towers, a Reuters witness said.
