Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral On Fire; Portions Of Building Have Collapsed

NBC News

Paris’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral  is on fire; TV news outlets report the fire is out of control.

Fox News reported the fire broke out at 6:50 PM local time and local authorities said it is likely caused by renovation work being done on the 800-year-old structure. Portions of the structure have collapsed.

The church’s main spire was undergoing a $6.8M renovation project.

CNN reports In a tweet, police said: “Notre Dame Fire in progress. Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice.”

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the medieval cathedral, as flames leaped out besides its two bell towers, a Reuters witness said.

A major operation was under way, the fire department added, while a city hall spokesman said on Twitter that the area was being cleared, NBC News reported.
All of the cable news networks have jettisoned regularly scheduled program plans and are focused on the inferno.
President Donald Trump tweeted, “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

 

 

 

 

