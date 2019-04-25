Paramount TV Ups Ken Basin To Head Of Business Affairs; Netflix’s Liz Miller Named SVP Production

Paramount Television has promoted Ken Basin to head of business affairs for the division, while former Netflix exec Liz Miller has been hired as Senior Vice President of Production. Basin replaces David Goldman, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Basin will report to Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television. Miller will report to Executive Vice President of Production, Debra Bergman.

In January, Basin was promoted to EVP of Business Affairs for Paramount Television, taking on expanded responsibilities in connection with the division’s business strategy and operations. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Business Affairs for the division, managing dealmaking for key studio projects such as 13 Reasons Why (Netflix) and Catch-22 (Hulu). Before joining Paramount, Basin was Vice President, U.S. Business Affairs for Sony Pictures Television, and before that, a Business Affairs Executive and later Co-Head of Business Affairs at Amazon Studios. Before joining Amazon, Basin was an associate at Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, LLP, where he served as the Associate Chair of the law firm’s Entertainment Department.

“Ken is an indispensable part of our team—a brilliant mind and great leader—and I couldn’t be more excited to have him oversee this arm of our division,” said Clemens.

Miller joined Paramount from Netflix, where she oversaw upcoming comedy and drama shows in various stages of development, preproduction, and production. Prior to that, Miller was Senior Vice President of Production at CBS, where she managed over 15 ongoing drama and comedy series for the network, including The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods and Madam Secretary, among others. Miller also contributed to the launch of the network’s digital platform, CBS All Access.

Miller is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“Liz is a seasoned executive with an incredible breadth of experience spanning both traditional network series as well as streaming—the ideal combination for Paramount TV. She has been a force behind some of the most iconic series in recent years, and we couldn’t be happier to have her joining the team,” says Bergman.