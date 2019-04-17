Paramount Sets Danielle Kupchak As EVP Global Creative Content & Len Iannelli As SVP Special Projects & Events

Paramount Pictures has made a couple of marketing exec hires, setting 20th Century Fox veterans Danielle Kupchak as EVP Global Creative Content and Len Iannelli as SVP Special Projects & Events.

The pair joins the team led by Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, and Mary Daily, Co-President, Worldwide Marketing & Distribution.

“With her breadth of experience in both film and television, Danielle brings a unique perspective on strategic content creation and storytelling for all platforms,” the senior execs said in a statement. “Len is widely respected in the industry for enacting events and experiences that engage our audiences and talent alike. We know both will help drive impactful campaigns for our theatrical film slate and beyond.”

Kupchak will oversee the creative content for Paramount’s theatrical marketing campaigns, reporting to Peter Giannascoli, Co-President of Domestic Marketing. She was SVP Global Creative Content in Theatrical Marketing at Fox, overseeing its campaigns for Deadpool 2 and Bohemian Rhapsody, among others. Before that, she was SVP Marketing and Branded Content across Viacom’s Music and Entertainment Networks. Prior to Viacom, she served as executive director of theatrical marketing media and market research at Lionsgate, after beginning her career in marketing and promotions at ABC Television.

Iannelli — who joins a team that includes Amy Elmer, VP Special Projects & Events — was SVP Events & Special Projects at Fox. During his 27 years there, Iannelli oversaw the production of more than 600 events including red carpet motion picture premieres, publicity stunts, marketing summits, promotional showcases, live concerts, fan events, Walk of Fame star ceremonies and Oscar campaign events. As head of special events, he made significant contributions to successful global branding for such franchises as X-Men, Ice Age, Deadpool, Planet of the Apes, Kingsman and Die Hard, as well as Titanic and Avatar.

Both execs started their new gigs this week.