Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Focus Features & ‘Green Book’ Producer Jim Burke In Tune With Bill Pohlad Music Biopic ‘Dreamin’ Wild’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hot Pic Du Jour: John David Washington & Alicia Vikander Lead Italo Thriller

Lili Taylor & Stefania LaVie Owen To Star In Mental Illness Drama ‘Paper Spiders’

Lily Taylor Stefania LaVie Owen
Jimmy King/Matt Doyle

EXCLUSIVE: Lili Taylor and Stefania LaVie Owen have been set to star in Paper Spiders, an indie drama that is being directed by Inon Spampanier based on a script by Inon Shampanier and Natalie Shampanier. Shooting gets underway this month in Syracuse, NY.

Owen, currently onscreen in Harmonie Korine’s The Beach Bum, is playing Melanie, a high school senior struggling to help her mother Dawn (Taylor), whose paranoid delusions spiral out of control. The pic is described as a bittersweet story about coming of age in the shadow of mental illness.

Idiot Savant Pictures’ Anne Clements (Quincenera, Stage Mother) and Cranium Entertainment’s Ash Christian (1985, Coyote Lake) are producing.

Taylor’s recent film credits include The Nun and upcoming indie The Evening Hour. She’s reppped by APA and Untitled Entertainment. Owen, next up in the Netflix suspense thriller Messiah, is with Paradigm and McKeon/Myones Entertainment. Natalie and Inon Shampanier are repped by Chris Sablan of Avenue 220 and attorney Jacob Shapira.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad