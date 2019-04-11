Pamela Anderson Calls Out U.S., UK & Ecuador Governments Following Arrest Of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson has called out the U.S., UK and Ecuador governments after Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in London.

Assange was arrested inside the Ecuadorean Embassy after taking refuge seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault that has since been dropped.

The Metropolitan Police revealed that he was arrested for “failing to surrender” and following an extradition request to the U.S.

“Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1 on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court. He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible. The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum,” the Met Police stated.

Scotland Yard said that they were invited into the embassy with Ecuadorean president Lenin Moreno saying that the country had “reached its limit on the behaviour of Mr Assange”.

Baywatch star Anderson called out the arrest on Twitter. “I am in shock,” she said. He looks very bad. How could you [Ecuador]? (Because he exposed you). How could you UK? Of course – you are America’s bitch and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit.”

“And the USA? This toxic coward of a President He needs to rally his base? – You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROTT And WE WILL RISE,” she added.

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that he had been arrested in “connection with a federal charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified U.S. government computer” and said that Assange had a role in “one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States.”

“The indictment alleges that in March 2010, Assange engaged in a conspiracy with Chelsea Manning, a former intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, to assist Manning in cracking a password stored on U.S. Department of Defense computers connected to the Secret Internet Protocol Network (SIPRNet), a U.S. government network used for classified documents and communications. Manning, who had access to the computers in connection with her duties as an intelligence analyst, was using the computers to download classified records to transmit to WikiLeaks. Cracking the password would have allowed Manning to log on to the computers under a username that did not belong to her. Such a deceptive measure would have made it more difficult for investigators to determine the source of the illegal disclosures.”

The DOJ added, “During the conspiracy, Manning and Assange engaged in real-time discussions regarding Manning’s transmission of classified records to Assange. The discussions also reflect Assange actively encouraging Manning to provide more information. During an exchange, Manning told Assange that “after this upload, that’s all I really have got left.” To which Assange replied, “curious eyes never run dry in my experience.”