Page Six TV, the half-hour daily strip focused on pop culture, will not return for a third season in syndication, Deadline has learned.

Co-hosted by Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer, Page Six TV, hailed from Endemol Shine North America, Twentieth Television and the New York Post.

We hear the series will remain in production throughout the summer. Endemol Shine America would not comment when reached by Deadline.

Page Six TV, which featured gossip and news from the worlds of entertainment, culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics, launched in fall 2017 with the Fox O&Os as a core station group, John Fugelsang as host and Smith, Wagmeister and Greer as a panel of “insiders.” After the series was renewed for a second season by the Fox stations in January 2018, the strip was given a revamp, with Fugelsang departing and Smith, Wagmeister and Gree named co-hosts.

However, ratings for Page Six TV have remain sluggish. In the most recent week of syndication ratings data, the show averaged a 0.6 household rating, below all other news magazines, including Daily Mail TV (1.0 rating), which launched alongside Page Six TV and also has a newspaper tie and a gossip skew.

Meanwhile, the Fox station group has been very active picking up limited runs of syndication prospects, most recently setting a summer test for a RuPaul talk show.

Kay O’Connell and Michael Bachmann served as executive producers of Page Six TV. New York Post Publisher and CEO Jesse Angelo, as well as, Endemol Shine North America’s Michael Weinberg also served as executive producers. Kathleen Rajsp served as co-executive producer.