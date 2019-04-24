‘P-Valley’: Isaiah Washington To Recur In Starz’s Strip Club Drama Series

Grey’s Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington is set to recur opposite Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan in Starz’s P-Valley, Katori Hall’s strip club drama based on her play Pussy Valley.

Created by Hall, who also showruns, the drama is set down deep in the Mississippi Delta, where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The Southern-fried hourlong drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawn shop.

Related Story Starz Issues Apology To TorrentFreak After Demanding Takedown Of Tweets To Piracy Article

Washington will play Mayor Tydell Ruffin. The newly elected mayor of Chucalissa City is a true man of the people. Born onto hard-scrabble streets, Ruffin is a relatable and crass no-f***s-given bawse. He’s determined to make good on his campaign promise of a Chucalissa renaissance by any means necessary.

Known for his role of Dr. Preston Burke on Grey’s Anatomy, Washington most recently co-starred on the CW’s The 100. His other recent credits include a recurring on Survivor’s Remorse. Washington is repped by Stride Management and Attorney Ricky Anderson at Anderson & Smith PC.