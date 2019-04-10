OWN Orders More Episodes Of ‘Ready To Love’ & ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has ordered additional episodes of its hit Saturday night dating series Ready to Love, from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, and docuseries Love & Marriage: Huntsville, from Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America.

The unscripted series are part of OWN’s successful Saturday night lineup, which focuses on the love and relationship space.

“These shows tackle the real deal when it comes to love, marriage and dating and have captivated audiences from the very beginning,” said Jon Sinclair, EVP, unscripted programming & development, OWN. “We are excited to see more of the passionate relationships and commitment to love explored in new episodes coming this fall.”

Hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, Ready to Love explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. Over the course of its first cycle, the series’ Saturday average grew +78% in women 25-54 and +57% in total viewers, while driving OWN to be Saturday night’s #1 cable network among African-American women 25-54.

Ready to Love is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. Will Packer is executive producer. Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith, Lighthearted’s Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler also executive produce along with Anthony Sylvester.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of three successful and powerful African-American couples in the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama who are attempting to come together to help revitalize the region through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group. On average during its first cycle, the series ranked #1 in its time period across all of cable among African-American women and total viewers. Over the course of its run, the series’ Saturday average grew +67% in women 25-54 and +73% in total viewers.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for ITV America. Carlos King, Rob Cornick and Andrew Hoagland are executive producers.