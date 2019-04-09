“Why did I even want this job?” Toon POTUS 45 asks himself in the first trailer for Season 2 of Showtime’s Our Cartoon President. “Oh yeah, Obama made fun of me once.” (Insert “mirth certificate” gag here.) Watch the clip above.

The premium cable net also set a May 12 premiere date for the show from EP Stephen Colbert that it insists was seen by billions of people in its first season. And who are we to dispute those alternative facts?

Showtime

The 10-episode Season 2 features President Donald Trump trying to convince the American people that he’s the greatest, least criminal president in history, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attempt to win back the Democratic base from newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness appears as himself in the first episode.

Episodes in the second term include Trump convincing the American people to pay for Trump Tower Moscow, proving he’s mentally fit enough to possess the nuclear codes and solving climate change to stop his sweating problem — all with help from his Cabinet and kids Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka.

The series also will follow the candidates fighting for the 2020 Democratic nomination – including Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg – and introduce new characters Kellyanne Conway, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Season 1 introduced audiences to Trump’s attempts at “winning” the State of the Union address, comforting disaster victims and rolling back President Obama’s accomplishments, as well as The Donald’s co-dependent relationship with the media.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

