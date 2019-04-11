Oprah Describes Extreme “Hateration” She Experienced Interviewing ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers

Oprah Winfrey told Trevor Noah she was subjected to a level of “hateration,” for speaking to Michael Jackson’s accusers on HBO, that she had not encountered since the late 90’s when she participated Ellen DeGeneres’ coming-out “puppy episode” of her ABC sitcom.

Related Story Apple Signs Up British Royalty To AppleTV+ As Prince Harry Partners With Oprah Winfrey On Mental Health Series

Guesting on The Daily Show to talk about her new book The Path Made Clear, and her new mental-health series for Apple TV+ with Prince Harry, Noah turned talk to Oprah’s interviews with alleged sex abuse victims in HBO’s controversial documentary Leaving Neverland.

“It felt personal for you. It felt visceral,” he said of her special Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland. “But you got a lot of hate for doing it.”

“I realized that a lot of people were going to get triggered by watching [Leaving Neverland]. And a lot of people will not understand what the pattern is,” Oprah said. “I had done 217 shows trying to get people to understand that it’s not about one person; it’s about the pattern, it’s about the seduction,” she described.

“People call it ‘molestation,’ but there is a big seducing that goes on, and the pattern of that seducing. And that was important enough for me to take the hateration for it,” she insisted.

Asked by Noah if she questioned the truth of Jackson’s accusers after inaccuracies in one of their claims came to light, Oprah said she had not.

That’s because, she explained, she has had girls at her school in South Africa who were sexually assaulted and abused “and I have never won a case.”

“Because, when you put a girl on the witness stand, and she can’t remember, was it Thursday or Wednesday, it’s automatically discredited.”

You can watch that exchange at the 13:30 mark of the video, above.