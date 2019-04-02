The highest-profile suitor of praised multi-camera comedy series One Day at a Time is on the verge of dropping out. After a spirited effort to save the Latinx family sitcom following its Netflix cancellation, I hear CBS All Access is in the process of withdrawing from consideration as a deal does not appear viable because of the conditions in the show’s Netflix deal that do not allow a Netflix original series to continue on another streaming platform for years after its cancellation (though it could jump to a broadcast or cable network in a few months).

I hear ODAAT executive producer Norman Lear, on whose iconic original series the reboot was based, personally reached out to Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos to plead for relaxing the restrictions on the show so it can get a fourth season on CBS All Access. But his effort was unsuccessful.

Word is that Sony TV still has one last Hail Mary: trying to persuade Netflix to make an exception to its stringent rules given ODAAT’s public service of providing a platform to underrepresented voices and catering to underserved audiences.

Regardless of the outcome, I hear Sony TV continues conversations with cable and broadcast networks that have expressed interest in picking up the family comedy. The list reportedly includes the CW, which has been out of the half-hour comedy business for a while and only airs scripted series produced by Warner Bros TV and CBS TV Studios.