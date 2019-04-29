‘On My Block’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

Click to Skip Ad
On My Block
Netflix

One month after its Season 2 premiere, Netflix has ordered a third season of high school comedy series On My Block, from Awkward creator Lauren Iungerich. The show announced the renewal on Twitter. Production on Season 3 will begin this year in Los Angeles.

Co-created and executive produced by Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft, On My Block is a coming-of-age comedy about bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school in LA’s South Central neighborhood.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco and Jessica Marie Garcia will reprise their roles in Season 3. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

Iungerich will return as showrunner and executive producer, along with Gonzalez and Haft. Jamie Dooner returns as co-executive producer.

