‘Olympic Dreams’ Jeremy Teicher & Alexi Pappas Sign With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Teicher and Alexi Pappas, the multi-hyphenate duo whose Olympic Dreams, starring Nick Kroll and Pappas, premiered at this year’s SXSW film festival, have signed with APA.

Olympic Dreams was shot on location at the 2018 Winter Olympics and tells the story of an athlete (played by Pappas) and a volunteer (played by Kroll) who share a special but limited time together in the Olympic Village. Co-written by Pappas, Teicher, and Kroll, and directed by Teicher (who also was a one-person crew), Olympic Dreams is the first narrative feature film ever shot in a real-life Olympic Village.

Teicher and Pappas’s 2016 film Trackdown, starring Pappas, Rachel Dratch and Andy Buckley, was developed through the Sundance Lab, premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival, and released by Samuel Goldwyn Films and Orion Pictures.

Teicher’s first film, the 2014 award-winning Tall as the Baobab Tree, was inspired by true stories from Teicher’s Student Academy Award-nominated short documentary, This Is Us, and screened at over 50 festivals worldwide. Teicher has also written and directed short-form content for The New York Times, Kodak, Runner’s World and others, including the Speed Goggles series. A graduate of Dartmouth College, he was named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 New Faces of Independent Film” in 2013.

Pappas, also a Dartmouth graduate, is currently writing a book of essays, Bravey, with Random House. Pappas’ short-form writing has been published by The New York Times and she has been profiled by Rolling Stone, The New York Times, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and NPR’s All Things Considered. She was also featured on the October 2016 cover of the 50th Anniversary issue of Runner’s World Magazine with Kevin Hart. In addition to her acting and writing credits, Pappas is an Olympic athlete — she was the first female to race the 10,000 meters for Greece in the 2016 Rio games, where she set the country’s national record at 31:36:16.

Teicher and Pappas are also represented by 3Arts Entertainment, and Pappas is also represented by Eliza Rothstein at Inkwell Management for books.