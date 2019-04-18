Olivia Munn Set To Star In Romantic Comedy ‘Love, Wedding, Repeat’ & Social Drama Thriller ‘Gateway’

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Olivia Munn has been cast as the female lead in writer/director Dean Craig’s romantic comedy Love, Wedding, Repeat.

The feature project centers on Jack who finds himself juggling brotherly duties to ensure his sister Hayley has the wedding of her dreams while unexpectedly being reunited with Dina (Munn), the woman he fell in love with- and lost- two years ago. But when fate lends a hand and the table seating is re-arranged, one small change drastically alters destiny and leads to disastrous and hilarious consequences.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales. The film is a UK and Italian co-production that begins production on location in Rome on May 6. Craig is the co-creator of Audience Network’s half hour comedy series Hit the Road and wrote the 2007 Frank Oz comedy Death at a Funeral. Craig is repped by UTA and Thruline Entertainment.

Munn has also been cast as the female lead in Gateway, a thrilling social drama ensemble that touches on family and the American prison system. Written by Michele Civetta and Alexander Wong, Michele Civetta is set to direct. Civetta is repped by WME. Andrew Levitas is producing. The film centers around Parker Jode a passionate, no-nonsense social worker assigned to look after Ashley and her mother, Dhalia (Munn), while her father serves a seven year prison sentence. The father’s early return brings violence and disorder back into their lives. When Parker is fired for an outburst at work, he must decide how far he is willing to go to protect this family. His efforts will put him in real danger and confront him with the most difficult aspects of his own past.

Munn recently starred in The Predator and will next be seen in STARZ series The Rook, premiering this summer. Her other credits include HBO’s The Newsroom, X-Men Apocalypse and Office Christmas Party.

Munn is repped by Dave Fleming at Atlas Artists and CAA.