EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Cooke has signed on to star opposite John Boyega In Naked Singularity, the heist fil helmed by first-time feature director Chase Palmer, who also penned the screenplay with David Matthews. Scott Free Productions is producing the pic, which is an adaptation of the same-titled novel by Sergio De La Pava.

The story centers on an idealistic young New York City public defender burned out by the system and in the middle of a mental breakdown. Seeing signs of the universe collapsing around him, he gets suspended and decides to rob a $75M drug deal off one of his clients

Producers are Scott Free’s Kevin Walsh and Ryan Stowell along with Tony Ganz and Jen Dana from 3311 Productions, which is co-financing the project with Anton. Ridley Scott, Dick Wolf, and Anton are executive producers.

Cooke’s recent credits include Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, the Dan Fogelman-helmed drama, Life Itself, and the Vanity Fair miniseries from ITV and Amazon Studios.

She is repped by CAA, Grandview, Shepherd Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.