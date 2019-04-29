Octavia Spencer Launches Production Company, Inks Pod Deal With 20th TV

Octavia Spencer has launched Orit Entertainment, a new production company with partner Brian Clisham, which has entered an exclusive three-year pod deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Under the pact, Spencer and Clisham will develop television shows, comedy and drama, across all platforms. This marks the sixth TCFTV overall deal since the studio joined the Walt Disney Company in March.

“Orit Entertainment will produce television and film projects across all genres that inspire, uplift and most importantly, entertain,” according to 20th TV.

“Octavia is so impressive. Not only is she a spectacular talent as a performer, but she has also amassed a body of work that speaks to her taste in material and creative and commercial instincts, said Jonnie Davis, 20th Century Fox TV President of Creative Affairs. Every project she signs on for is interesting and unexpected, and when she told us she and Brian wanted to develop projects for television, we were instantly on board to be their studio. We think her company is really going to make a mark.”

“Brian and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the most prolific television studio in town,” said Spencer and Clisham. “In the ever shifting distribution landscape, having the taste, expertise and guidance of Peter Rice, Dana Walden, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman, and their teams, by our side, we are set up to succeed on every level.”

Clisham started his career in the Endeavor mailroom in 2006 and was an assistant and agent in the Talent Department at WME for 13 years.

“I decided to partner with Brian because, as an agent, he was instrumental in shaping my career,” said Spencer. “He has always understood my desire to work with a diverse group of talent both in front of and behind the scenes. I trust his taste and his counsel and know he will thrive in this new role. We are always on the same page and most importantly, have a lot fun!”

“It’s no surprise to me that Octavia went from a ‘20 year overnight success’ with The Help, to a bona fide multi-hyphenate,” added Clisham. “Octavia doesn’t just think like an actor – she sees every project through the lens of a producer, studio executive, awards consultant, cinematographer… you name it. Her creative and business acumen have led her to this moment, and I’m honored she wants to partner with me in this new chapter to continue the success we’ve built together over the past 9 years.”

Spencer will next star in and executive produce Truth Be Told, an eight-episode series for Apple. Also under the Orit banner is Madam CJ Walker for Netflix, a limited series starring and executive produced by Spencer and executive produced by LeBron James. She also has teamed with Breaking Bad duo Vince Gilligan and Michelle MacLaren on a limited series Jonestown drama based on Jim Jones and the deadly 1978 Peoples Temple Agricultural Project, which is in the works at HBO.

On the film side, Spencer will next be seen in Universal’s MA, on which she also serves as an executive producer, slated to open May 31, and Luce, set to bow in August. She is currently shooting The Witches opposite Anne Hathaway for Warner Bros. and she is set to voice roles in Universal’s The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle and Disney’s Onward. Additionally, she recently executive produced Universal’s Oscar best picture winner Green Book, and she previously served as an EP on Fruitvale Station and Small Town Crime.

Spencer and Orit are repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.