Oakhurst Entertainment Secures Funding For Development Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Oakhurst Entertainment, the company founded by Brillstein Entertainment executive Jai Khanna, has made a pact with Productivity Media Inc for $2M annual development funding, which will help Oakhurst secure IPs, hire writers, and spend on progress-to-production logistics. The first project under the deal is Hack Pack, based on a Miami New Times story written by journalist Tim Elfrink.

It’s a true story of four kids from South Florida who led the world’s biggest online identity heist. Led by Albert Gonzalez, a computer hacker and criminal, masterminded the combined credit card theft and subsequent reselling of more than 170 million card and ATM numbers: the biggest such fraud in history. Gonzalez and his accomplices used sophisticated technology to hack into numerous major U.S. retailers. With an insatiable appetite for money, sex, and drugs, the multi-million-dollar scam had deadly consequences. The project is currently out to writers.

Productivity Media is a company behind such indie darlings as Born to be Blue, starring Ethan Hawke, The Little Hours, with Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and John C. Reilly as well as Stockholm, starring Hawke, Mark Strong, and Noomi Rapace. It is currently in post-production on Andrzej Bartkowiak’s Altar Rock, a thriller inspired by the Boston Marathon bombing.

Oakhurst recently announced the acquisition of Boyfriend, a horror thriller written by a Seth Sherwood, who co-scripted Hell Fest for CBS Films. Sherwood will also direct the film under the newly formed BloodList banner. It’s about a bullied teen girl who creates an imaginary perfect boyfriend to impress others… but her dream turns to a nightmare when he becomes real. Oakhurst is financing the project, which aims to begin shooting this summer, and will produce alongside Brillstein.

Hack Pack was brokered by Steve Suskin for the Miami New Times and Doug Murray of Taylor-Oballa LLP for Oakhurst/Productivity Media.