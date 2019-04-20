Norma Kuhling “Feeling Nothing But Gratitude” After ‘Chicago Med’ Exit; Colin Donnell Says “It’s Been An Honor”

Soon after Deadline broke the news yesterday that three actors on Chicago series, Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda and Chicago Med co-stars Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling, are exiting as series regulars, Kuhling took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the NBC series and thank producer Dick Wolf as well as the show’s fans. “Really going to miss this family but feeling nothing but gratitude,” she wrote. (See her full note under the post).
Donnell also confirmed his departure on Twitter. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the
@WolfEnt family,” he wrote. Donnell quickly received praise from former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush. You can read the tweets below.
Kuhling:
Thank you Chicago Med for two amazing years! Really going to miss this family, but feeling nothing but gratitude. A huge thank you to @nbc and @dickwolf for bringing me on board, to the best cast and crew imaginable, and finally to the fans for making these shows what they are. Can’t wait to cheer #OneChicago on in its future seasons with you! #wolfpack #chicagomed @wolfentertainment @nbcchicagomed
Donnell:
d
