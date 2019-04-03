EXCLUSIVE: France’s Noe Productions announced today that they have acquired the television rights to Linwood Barclay’s thriller, Never Look Away.

The story follows David Harwood, a stressed-out reporter in Promise Falls, New York, whose newspaper is outsourcing jobs to India. He can’t get a solid lead on the corrupt for-profit prison moving to town, and his wife, Jan, is struggling with a bout of depression. As a much-needed break, David and Jan decide to take their four-year-old son, Ethan, to a local amusement park for a day of ice cream, rollercoasters, and carefree fun. But revelry is quickly replaced by panic when, within an hour of arriving at the park, Ethan goes missing. Though he is soon found, panic escalates to full-blown terror when Jan suddenly disappears. Confused and worried, David finds himself desperately searching for any clue that could lead him to his wife – even if it means unraveling a tangle of lies and deception that become more complicated at every turn.

A New York Times best-selling novelist, Linwood’s The Accident was recently adapted into a limited series. He is currently adapting his Promise Falls trilogy of books for EOne in Canada. On top of all that, his novel Trust Your Eyes was optioned first to Warner Bros and then to ITV. Barclay is repped by APA and Helen Heller Literary Agency.

International film and television production company Noe Productions’ film credits include Defending Your Life starring Cate Blanchett and Giovanni Ribisi; Elles starring Marisa Berenson and Marthe Keller; as well as writer-director Danis Tanovic’s No Man’s Land.