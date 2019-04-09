The public memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle is set to take place Thursday after Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Staples posted details on its website Monday, saying the “Celebration of Life” for the slain hip-hop star will begin at 10 a.m. and will be free for fans.

Complimentary tickets will be available — starting Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. — for California residents only. There’s a four-ticket per household limit.

Security will be tight, and cameras and recording devices will not be allowed.

Hussle’s family also shared details about the memorial on the rapper’s Instagram page.

Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down on March 31 outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. Two other men were injured in the shooting.

After a two-day manhunt, 29-year-old Eric Holder was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Holder has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors. He pleaded not guilty last week, and is being held on $5 million bail.