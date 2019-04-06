The National Basketball Association’s LA Clippers will have their final home game of the season on Wednesday, clearing the way for the arena to switch the venue over for the memorial.

The venue also hosted Michael Jackson’s memorial service in 2009. Hussle was a frequent visitor to Staples Center, often sitting courtside for Lakers games.

The mini-mall where the 33-year-old Hussle was shot and killed hosted an informal gathering where thousands of people came to pay respects. Injured Lakers forward LeBron James also honored Hussle by wearing a t-shirt with his likeness on it at yesterday’s game.