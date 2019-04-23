Nicolas Cage Action Thriller ‘A Score To Settle’ Getting August Release In RLJE Films Deal

RLJE Films has acquired A Score to Settle, an action thriller starring Nicolas Cage that reteams the Mandy star with the indie horror hit’s distributor. The latest pic will hit theaters day-and-date with digital on August 2.

Directed by Beautiful Boy‘s Shawn Ku from a script from Get Shorty‘s John Newman, the plot centers on a former mob enforcer (Cage) who is released from prison after serving 22 years for a crime he didn’t commit. He sets out on a path for revenge against the people who wronged him. Benjamin Bratt and Noah Le Gros co-star.

Goldrush Entertainment’s Eric Gozlan, Minds Eye Entertainment’s Kevin DeWalt and

Danielle Masters produced the pic. Executive producers are Cage, Richard Iott, Mark Weissman, Robert Bricker, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, Henry Winterstern, Daniel Negret, Stephen Dailey, Simon Williams, Silvia Schmidt, Sam Ai, Mike King, Jeff Rice and Luke Daniels.

The deal was struck by RLJE Films’ Mark Ward and Jess De Leo with Arianne Fraser and Alana Crow from Highland Film Group, which is also handling international sales.