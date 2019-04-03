Nickelodeon’s new prank series The Substitute got off to a strong start in its April 1 series debut.

The premiere episode drew four million total viewers across all four of its airings Monday, and scored big with kids 2-11 and 6-11. The Substitute, the first series to air from the network’s recently announced content slate, ranked as the top show with Kids 6-11 in its time period across all TV, and it scored year-over-year double and triple-digit increases with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11, respectively. It averaged a 1.9/454K with Kids 2-11–up 36% over last year; a 1.4/212K with Kids 6-11–up 100%; and 866K total viewers, up 14%. Additional airings also ranked as the top telecasts with Kids 6-11 in their respective time periods (4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. [ET/PT]), according to the network and Nielsen.

In addition, Nickelodeon has ordered an additional 10 episodes for its hit live-action show Henry Danger. The order brings Henry Danger‘s series’ total to 127 episodes to date, including a 40-episode total for season 5, which is currently airing.

The inaugural episode of Nick’s new hidden-camera prank show guest-starred Henry Danger’s Jace Norman as an eccentric substitute taking over a class of unsuspecting kids.

From the producers of Undercover Boss, The Substitute is a hidden-camera show featuring celebrities who are transformed by a team of special effects artists to go undercover as substitute teachers, surprising classes of unsuspecting students. It is the first new series premiere under the leadership of Brian Robbins, since he took over as President of Viacom’s Nickelodeon Group last fall.

The Substitute is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (Undercover Boss), with Mike Harney serving as showrunner.