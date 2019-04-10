CAA Signs Screenwriter/Author Nick Hornby

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed screenwriter and author Nick Hornby.

Hornby’s novels adapted for the screen include High Fidelity, About A Boy, Fever Pitch, A Long Way Down and Juliet, Naked. His books have sold 6 million copies worldwide. As screenwriter, he adapted the 2014 film Wild, which starred Reese Witherspoon and Laure Dern. He received Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nominations for Brooklyn and An Education, both films earning Best Picture and Best Actress nominations.

He will continue to be represented by Jenne Casarotto of Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the UK.