NFL Draft Gains Ratings Yardage On ABC, ‘Gotham’ Dips & ‘The Orville’ Rises In Finales

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday

A busy night on broadcast primetime saw the first night of the NFL Draft (1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 4.88 million viewers) on ABC go up against the likes of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory (1.7, 11.55M) and Young Sheldon (1.4, 10.27M) as well as three finales.

In the end, the three-and-a-half-hour NFL Draft, which also aired on ESPN and NFL Network, grew a tenth and in total viewers compared with last year’s showcase on Fox, leading ABC to take Thursday’s top demo spot. Still it was Big Bang Theory and Sheldon who swept the night’s top spots in demo and viewers, giving CBS the nightly win in the latter metric. (ESPN and NFL Network numbers will come later today.)

Big Bang continued its later-season ratings dip, however, falling two tenths to a series low. Young Sheldon, back from a hiatus, was off a tenth.

A crowded 8 PM time slot included the series finale of Fox’s Gotham (0.5, 2.21M), which was off a tenth week-to-week. On the CW, the season finale of Supernatural (0.3, 1.31M) was flat.

NBC countered with its comedy lineup starting with Superstore (0.7, 2.95M), down two tenths, followed by A.P. Bio (0.4, 1.68M), off a tenth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.5, 1.73M), flat, and Abby’s (0.3, 1.47M) off a tenth. The network wrapped up with a new Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.59) also even.

Fox’s The Orville (0.7, 2.92M) wrapped its season at 9 PM flat with the previous week’s episode, behind CBS’ Mom (1.1, 8.01M) which won the time slot while gaining a tenth week over week. CBS also aired Life In Pieces (0.8, 5.81M) even with a week ago at 9:30 PM and ended the night with S.W.A.T. (0.7, 5.14M), off a tick.

The CW showed a new In the Dark (0.2, 770,000) at 9 PM, even with a week ago.